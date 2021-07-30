project innovation

Project Innovation Winner: Delaware Guidance Services for Children and Youth

Local nonprofit awarded $25,000 to expand their Outpatient/Therapeutic Support for Families program

By Anna Wescoe

NBC10

Delaware Guidance Services for Children and Youth (DGS) received a $25,000 Project Innovation grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation for its Outpatient/Therapeutic Support for Families (OPTSF) program. The funding will be directed towards implementing the Collaborative Problem Solving Approach within their program.

The OPTSF program has been in existence for 23 years and serves children who require more intensive care and for patients where traditional outpatient care has not been successful. The Collaborative Problem Solving Approach is a unique model that focuses on cognitive skill deficits to help patients respond to outcomes across multiple settings such as at home and school. Patients and their families are assigned a clinician team where the clinician will go directly to their home and treat the client. OPTSF’s services last for approximately eight to 12 months, preparing families to resolve future challenges on their own with the proper tools.

Delaware Guidance Services for Children and Youth is one of the oldest and largest non-profit organizations in the state of Delaware, assisting children and families for more than 65 years. The organization provides care for more than 10,000 Delaware children through 100,000 visits each year. DGS aspires to build resilient families through their services ranging from traditional outpatient counseling to crisis response.

For more information on DGS and its services, click here. To support DGS’s mission, click here.

Photos: Delaware Guidance Services for Children and Youth

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

project innovationhealthhealth services
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us