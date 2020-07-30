NBC10 and Telemundo62 to Host Month-Long Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Campaign in August

NBC10 and Telemundo62 will host their 2020 Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign from August 1-31. The month-long campaign will include measures to promote social distancing while adding a new donation component that will help generate critical funds for animal shelters and rescues. More than 30 participating shelters and rescues throughout the Greater Philadelphia region will offer waived OR reduced fees on Saturday, August 29.

The initiative will continue throughout August and is part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ national Clear the Shelters campaign, which will occur in approximately 150 markets from coast to coast.

Shelters and rescues that wish to participate can continue to register here, even after the campaign begins: http://bitly.com/ctsnbc2020

“Now more than ever, our shelters and rescues need our help as they face new operational challenges due to the pandemic resulting in a reduction of staff, volunteers and donations,” said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Through the month-long, Clear the Shelters campaign we are committed to helping find forever homes for thousands of pets in our region."

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters. Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue, please visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Also, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.

This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC10 and Telemundo62 present its popular pet adoption campaign to area communities. Since 2015, NBC10 and Telemundo62‘s local Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 20,700 pets find new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.