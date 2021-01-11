The Lineup

Introducing The Lineup, a New Newscast on Roku and Apple TV from NBC10

New episodes of The Lineup are available every weekday at 9 a.m. on the free NBC10 TV apps

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We’re proud to introduce The Lineup, NBC10’s new newscast on Roku and Apple TV!

Hosted by NBC10’s Erin Coleman and Keith Jones, The Lineup is a quick way to catch up on the news you need – and the news you’ll be talking about – all day long.

New episodes of The Lineup will premiere on the NBC10 Roku or Apple TV app at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, but you can watch any time that you need to get up to speed.

To watch The Lineup, search “NBC10” on in the app store on your Roku or Apple TV. Download our app, and you’ll see The Lineup.

man and woman in studio
NBC10
Keith Jones and Erin Coleman
Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

On The Lineup, Keith and Erin give you a quick summary of the most important local news and the national news that affects you. They get a chance to discuss and reflect. And you can join the conversation too, by following Keith and Erin on Facebook and Instagram.

About Us

The Lineup 2 hours ago

Congress Explores Paths to Removal for President Trump: The Lineup

And while you are in our Roku and Apple TV apps, make sure to check out the always-updated weather forecast and local news – plus NBC10’s special reports.

This article tagged under:

The LineupErin ColemanKeith Jones
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us