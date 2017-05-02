The Museum of Ice Cream Opens in Los Angeles

The Museum of Ice Cream will open a second location in Los Angeles after it became a hit in New York City.

The Museum of Ice Cream opened a location in Los Angeles after it became a hit in New York City. The pop-up pop art experience features everything from a mint chocolate chip “grow room” to the famed “sprinkle pool” centerpiece that is filled to the brim with sprinkles attendees can dive into. If it’s cold, sweet or something that would be welcome on a sundae, you’ll probably find it there.

Check out a 360 VR tour of the museum below.