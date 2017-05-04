Life-Size Ronald McDonald Statue Goes Missing in NJ | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Life-Size Ronald McDonald Statue Goes Missing in NJ

The statue weighs about 250 pounds

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Authorities are looking into whether the Hamburglar has an alibi after someone stole a Ronald McDonald statue from a McDonald's in New Jersey. 

    The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office says the life-size fiberglass statue of the fast-food chain's clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald's in Clinton between 11 p.m. on April 26 and 10 a.m. on April 27. 

    It weighs about 250 pounds, authorities said. 

    A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010.

    Published at 5:18 PM EDT on May 3, 2017 | Updated 30 minutes ago
