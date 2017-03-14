Boaty McBoatface: New Sub Gets Popular Name

The new remote-controlled submarine named "Boaty McBoatface" will accompany the RSS David Attenborough through the icy waters of Antarctica.

British officials didn't want to name a polar research ship "Boaty McBoatface," but they had no problem giving the name to a new submarine, NBC News reported.

Last year, the British government agency Natural Environment Research Council asked the public for help naming its new ship. The public chose "Boaty McBoatface," but the agency opted to honor a famed naturalist instead.

So "Boaty McBoatface," the remote-controlled sub, will accompany the RSS Sir David Attenborough. It makes its first voyage Friday through the icy waters of Antarctica collecting data and samples.