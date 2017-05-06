 Always Dreaming Wins the 143rd Kentucky Derby | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Race to Triple Crown Glory

Race to Triple Crown Glory

Watch the Kentucky Derby Live on NBC on May 6. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET

Always Dreaming Wins the 143rd Kentucky Derby

By Nina Lin

38 minutes ago

Always Dreaming, ridden by jockey John Valezquez, won the 143rd Kentucky Derby on a muddy track ahead of 19 other athletes at Churchhill Downs on May 6, 2017. See the photos.

After a 16-month recovery from injuries that could easily kill a person, jockey Rajiv Maragh has made a remarkable comeback and will race on the back of Irish War Cry at the 143th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Maragh fractured his spine, broke his ribs and had a collapsed lung when Yourcreditisgood landed on him during a 2015 race at Belmont Park.

More Photo Galleries
NBC10, T62 Give Back to the Community on Comcast Cares Day
Crazy Hats and Fashions of the Kentucky Derby
Connect With Us
AdChoices