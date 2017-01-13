The Internet Roasts the New LA Chargers Logo | NBC 10 Philadelphia
The Internet Roasts the New LA Chargers Logo

The Tampa Bay Lightning team also drew comparisons

By R. Stickney and NBC Los Angeles Staff

    When the Chargers organization announced the move to Los Angeles Thursday, they changed their logo on social media, and fans unleashed an all-out blitz.

    The letters "LA" in white are connected on a blue background with a lightning bolt shooting to the right of the logo.

    The Dodgers logo has always connected the "L" with the "A" on a blue  background.

    The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning quickly jumped on social media to draw its own comparison. The tweet has gone viral.

    Check out some of the responses on Twitter:

    Published at 4:00 PM EST on Jan 12, 2017
