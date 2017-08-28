Houston Texans Star JJ Watt Raises Over $186K for Harvey Relief

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Twitter that he was starting a fundraiser to help the recovery effort in Houston after Hurricane Harvey caused massive damage. Watt himself donated $100,000 to the cause. (Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017)

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is calling on anyone to help the people of Houston after Hurricane Harvey devastated the city with record flooding.

Watt posted a video on his social media account Sunday afternoon saying he has been watching the news and seeing the damage the storm has caused back home is "very difficult."

"It’s very difficult not only because we have family and friends back there. Some guys have young kids, some have wives and families. But that’s our city. It’s very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not being there to help," he continued.

Watt kicked off the fundraiser with his own donation of $100,000 saying "Houston, we're in this together."

Since launching, the Texan has already raised more than $186,000.

"So if you can donate, please donate. Everybody in Houston, stay safe. Stay safe, we’re thinking about you. We’re going to come back. We’re going to help you out," the football star said.

The Houston Texans football team was forced to fly to Dallas Saturday night after playing in an exhibition game in New Orleans against the Saints. Right now it's unclear when the team may return to Houston.

