Russian President Vladimir Putin dismisses accusations of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election in an interview with NBC News' Megyn Kelly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an exclusive interview with NBC News' Megyn Kelly, insisted that hackers who interfered in the U.S. presidential election could have come from "anywhere" and then they could have made it look like Russia was responsible.

Putin found himself on the defensive Friday when asked by Kelly to explain his earlier claim that private "patriotic" hackers could have interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

