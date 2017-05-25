Republican Gianforte Wins Montana House Seat, Apologizes After Assault Charge | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Republican Gianforte Wins Montana House Seat, Apologizes After Assault Charge

"Tonight Montanans are sending a message to the Washington, D.C., establishment," Gianforte told a cheering crowd

    Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat, was charged with misdemeanor assault on May 24, 2017, for allegedly body-slamming a reporter. The reporter, Ben Jacobs of the Guardian, released an audio recording of the confrontation with Gianforte.

     
    (Published Thursday, May 25, 2017)

    Republican Greg Gianforte won Montana's special congressional election late Thursday barely a day after he was charged with misdemeanor assault following accusations that he body-slammed a reporter, NBC News reported.

    Gianforte, a technology entrepreneur, claimed about a 50- to 44-percent lead over Democrat Rob Quist. 

    "Tonight Montanans are sending a message to the Washington, D.C., establishment," Gianforte told a cheering crowd in Boseman after the results were announced.

    Gianforte also addressed his assault charge and clash with a Guardian reporter. "I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can't take back," he said. "I should not have treated that reporter that way ... I am sorry."

