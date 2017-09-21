Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017 at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. The conference will explore Facebook's new technology initiatives and products. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Facebook says CEO Mark Zuckerberg will provide to Congress the contents of 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency.

On Wednesday, Twitter confirmed that it would meet next week with staff of the Senate Intelligence committee, which has been scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media during the election. The panel has heard from Facebook.

The committee's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, had said the committee wanted to hear from Twitter as well to learn more about the use of fake accounts and bot networks to spread misinformation.

"Twitter deeply respects the integrity of the election process, a cornerstone of all democracies, and will continue to strengthen our platform against bots and other forms of manipulation that violate our Terms of Service," the company said in a statement.

Aerial Footage Show Hurricane Maria's Wrath on Dominica

Aerial footage above Dominca shows the damage from Hurricane Maria across the island. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017)

Check back on this developing story



