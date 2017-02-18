‘I Am a Muslim Too’: Hip-hop Mogul Russell Simmons Headlines Unity March | NBC 10 Philadelphia
‘I Am a Muslim Too’: Hip-hop Mogul Russell Simmons Headlines Unity March

"Believing that people are the same takes you a long way," Simmons told NBC News

    FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2010 file photo, Russell Simmons attends a screening of "The Fighter" hosted by The Cinema Society in New York.

    Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons is feeling "zen" about a multifaith and multiethnic unity rally he's headlining Sunday — organized in response to the uncertainty and anxiety that was created by President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, NBC News reported.

    The entrepreneur has been trying to bridge religious and cultural divides for years, and said he is eager to lend his celebrity to the "I Am a Muslim Too" march through Times Square in his native New York City.

    "Believing that people are the same takes you a long way," Simmons told NBC News this week. "I love doing this work. It's purposeful. It makes me happy."

