    President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. In a letter, Trump said that Comey is "not able to effectively lead the bureau." The Attorney General and his Deputy recommended the move, saying that Comey "was mistaken" going public about the Clinton email investigation.

    Democrats - many of whom said they'd also lost faith in Comey - are outraged now that he was fired while investigating Russian ties to President Trump. "It's pretty clear what's going on here: Donald Trump doesn't want anyone coming any place close to an active investigation," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

    FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is taking over for now.

    Former FBI Director James Comey briefed Congress days before he was fired that he had requested more staff and money for the Russia investigation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a senior Congressional official with direct knowledge told NBC News.

    It sharpens questions about whether Comey's termination as FBI director on Tuesday was intended to quash the investigation into possible links between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia, NBC News reported.

    Comey's request was first reported by the New York Times. A Justice Department spokeswoman told the newspaper that "the idea that he asked for more funding” for the Russia investigation was "totally false" and did not elaborate.

    White House officials have disputed that President Donald Trump's firing of Comey had anything to do with the Russia investigation, insisting that Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation was the reason he was fired.

    Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago
