Woman Arrested in 27-Year-Old Florida Killer Clown Case

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sheila Keen (pictured) has been charged in the murder of Marlene Warren 27 years ago.

An arrest has been made in the 27-year-old Clown Murder cold case.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 54-year-old Sheila Keen Warren was arrested Tuesday in Virginia. A Florida grand jury recently indicted her on a first-degree murder charge.



Marlene Warren was killed in Wellington on May 26, 1990. According to witness reports, a person dressed as a clown carrying a flower arrangement and two balloons pulled into Marlene Warren's driveway in a white Chrysler Le Baron, offered her the items as she answered the front door and killed her.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot and Marlene Warren fell to the ground. The person dressed as a clown calmly walked back to the vehicle and drove away, they said.

Construction Begins on Border Wall Prototypes

South of San Diego, builders have started construction on eight prototypes of the US-Mexico border wall promised by President Donald Trump, and area officials are preparing for possible crowds of protesters. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017)

Marlene Warren sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Palm West Hospital, where she died two days later, the report said.

The initial investigation led detectives to identify Sheila Keen as a suspect, but no arrest was made at the time.

In 2014, police reopened the homicide investigation. Witnesses were recontacted, and additional DNA analysis was conducted.

Officials later learned that Keen had married Marlene Warren's former husband, Michael Warren, in 2002. According to the report, the couple was living in Tennessee, where they operated a restaurant together.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Keen after the Aug. 31 grand jury indictment. Keen was located in Washington County, Va., and arrested without incident on Tuesday.

Detectives haven't said whether Michael Warren was involved in his former wife's death.

It wasn't immediately known if Sheila Keen Warren has an attorney.

PBSO detectives thanked Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman for his agency's assistance.

Newman said Keen will be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Washington County General District Court. She is being held on a charge of first-degree murder with use of a firearm at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail pending extradition to Florida.

PBSO detectives received assistance from the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office, U.S. Marshal's Task Force Western District of Virginia, detectives from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

WPTV contributed to this report.

