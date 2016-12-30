Who Will March in Trump's Inaugural Parade? | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Who Will March in Trump's Inaugural Parade?

No high school or university marching band in the D.C. area will march in the parade

By Andrea Swalec

    Getty Images
    A band marches in President Barack Obama's second inaugural parade, Jan. 20, 2009.

    Forty organizations -- including several military and veterans groups -- will march in President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural parade.

    Trump's inaugural committee announced Friday morning which groups accepted an invitation to participate on Jan. 20. 

    No high school or university marching band in the D.C. area will march in the parade.

    News4 reported earlier this month that no D.C. public school marching bands had applied to participate, after at least one local band played in the past five parades.

    Two groups from Northern Virginia will perform: the U.S. Army's Caisson Platoon from Fort Myer and the Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit from Arlington.

    The Caisson Platoon is comprised of soldiers on horseback who lead fallen service members to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

    The Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit is part of the nonprofit organization the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), which serves people grieving the death of a loved one who served in the Armed Forces.

    Representing Virginia farther south, the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets from Lexington will participate, as well as the caissons battalion of the JROTC at Fishburne Military School in Fishburne.

    Here's the full list of groups set to participate:

    1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment – Fort Hood, Texas
    1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color – Ft. Riley, Kansas
    Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team – Burlington, Kentucky
    Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer – Fort Myer, Virginia
    Cleveland Police Mounted Unit – Cleveland, Ohio
    Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums – Palm Coast, Florida
    Columbus North High School Band – Columbus, Indiana
    Culver Academy Equestrian – Culver, Indiana
    First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
    Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion - Fishburne, Virginia
    Frankfort High School Band – Ridgeley, West Virginia
    Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band – Murrysville, Pennsylvania
    Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team – Indianapolis, Indiana
    Kids Overseas – Richmond Hill, Georgia
    Lil Wranglers – College Station, Texas
    Marist College Band – Poughkeepsie, New York
    Merced County Sheriff’s Posse – Hilmar, California
    Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard – Ann Arbor, Michigan
    Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team – New Buffalo, Michigan
    Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums – East Meadow, New York
    North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association – Hillsborough, North Carolina
    NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – East Moriches, New York
    Olivet Nazarene University – Bourbonnais, Illinois
    Palmetto Ridge High School Band – Naples, Florida
    Russellville High School Band – Russellville, Arkansas
    Talladega College Band – Talladega, Alabama
    Texas State University Strutters – San Marcos, Texas
    The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards – Charleston, South Carolina
    The Freedom Riders – Kersey, Colorado
    Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit – Arlington, Virginia
    Tupelo High School Band – Tupelo, Mississippi
    University of Tennessee Marching Band – Knoxville, Tennessee
    VMI Corps of Cadets – Lexington, Virginia
    West Monroe High School Marching Band – West Monroe, Louisiana

    American Veterans - national
    Boy Scouts of America - national
    US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations - national
    Disabled American Veterans - national
    US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums – national
    Wounded Warriors - national

    Also, each branch of the U.S. military will be represented. Additional participants may be announced later.

    Inaugural committee CEO Sara Armstrong said in a statement that people across the United States wanted to participate.

    “People from every corner of the country have expressed great interest in President-elect Trump’s inauguration and look forward to continuing a salute to our republic that spans more than two centuries,” she said in a statement.

    Trump's inaugural parade will be shorter than previous inaugural parades, inaugural committee spokesman Alex Stroman is quoted as saying in a post published Thursday on Breitbart.com

    "... He’s going to have a shortened parade, and he’s going to go into the White House and get some work done before he goes to the [inaugural] balls," Stroman reportedly said.

