A white nationalist, who is accused of assaulting protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally last year, filed court papers Monday alleging that President Trump authorized the removal of the disruptive people, NBC News reported.
Matthew Heimbach, of the Traditionalist Worker Party, is now the second defendant named in the March 30, 2016, lawsuit by the protesters, who allege that Trump incited the violence against them.
Heimbach argues that he "relied on Trump's authority" when the president repeatedly "Get 'em out of here" from the stage at his March 1, 2016, Louisville rally.
Trump's team had dismissed the lawsuit on Friday, denying the president was encouraging his supporters to take action.
Published at 12:17 AM EDT on Apr 18, 2017 | Updated 55 minutes ago