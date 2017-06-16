Tubby Tabby: 35-Pound Cat in DC Up for Adoption

The Humane Rescue Alliance in Washington, D.C., is looking for a home for one of its largest residents.

Symba came to the Humane Rescue Alliance's New York Avenue adoption center last week weighing a whopping 35 pounds.

The rotund, 6-year-old cat came to the shelter after his owner moved to an assisted living facility and couldn't take Symba along.

According to the Humane Rescue Alliance, Symba is 15 pounds heavier than his "goal weight," but he's well on his way to shedding off the pounds. The shelter posted a video of Symba working out on a cat wheel, but the tubby tabby didn't seem too enthused.

Right now, the shelter says Symba can only take a few steps before becoming short of breath. He's also fed out of food puzzles that are designed to slow down a cat's eating.

The Humane Rescue Alliance says the person who takes Symba home will have to continue his diet and exercise routine.

If you're up for the challenge, Symba is available for adoption here.