Promises, Promises: What Trump Said He'd Do But Hasn’t

"To a remarkable degree, he doesn't feel his previous statements bind him to anything," historian Michael Beschloss said

    As President Trump nears his 100th day in office, the majority of Americans disapprove of the job he's doing, according to a new national poll by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

    (Published Sunday, April 23, 2017)

    President Donald Trump hasn't followed through on most of his key campaign promises in his first 100 days in office, according to an NBC News analysis.

    Of the 10 core goals NBC News tracked, the president made progress on two, faltered on four, and did little to nothing on the rest.

    The tangible progress is mostly due to headline-grabbing executive orders on creating 25 million jobs and rebuilding industry, along with deporting undocumented immigrants. But on others like uniting a divided nation, having so many big wins that America would get bored, and rebuilding the country with a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, Trump has achieved little or nothing.  

    "He's issued executive orders in line with what he's said and appointments as well, but at the same time … to a remarkable degree, he doesn't feel his previous statements bind him to anything," presidential historian Michael Beschloss said.

