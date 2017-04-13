Children who survived a deadly suspected gas attack in Syria's northern Idlib province were hooked up to ventilators as they recovered on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. A top Syrian military official denied government responsibility for the attack, which was carried out around the same time as other airstrikes in the area.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says accusations that he ordered a chemical weapons attack are "100 percent fabrication," NBC News reported.

Assad was speaking in his first interview since the deadly alleged gas poisoning in Idlib that prompted a U.S. missile strike in retaliation. President Donald Trump and other leaders blame Assad for around 100 civilian deaths.

In the interview with news agency AFP, Assad also said Syria's military had given up all chemical weapons.