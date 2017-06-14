A 21-year-old woman from California pretended a dog was a baby, wrapping it in a blanket and cradling it in her arms, so she could sneak it into a hospital to visit her sick grandmother. (Photo credits: @HennickShelby) (Published 3 hours ago)

A 21-year-old woman from California pretended a dog was a baby, wrapping it in a blanket and cradling it in her arms, so she could sneak it into a hospital to visit her sick grandmother.

Shelby Hennick's grandmother was hospitalized a few days ago after she had a bad reaction to a medication, according to multiple reports. The ill woman desperately wanted to see her dog -- and Hennick, a veterinary technician, according to her Twitter bio, wanted to make it happen.

Hospitals typically don't allow visitors to bring in dogs unless they're service animals, so Hennick had to get creative. She posted photos to Twitter that show her cradling the covered dog like an infant and, victory, grandma snuggling with the pup in her hospital bed.

"We made it," Hennick tweeted. Her tweet has gone viral, with more than 533,000 likes and 126,000 retweets since it was posted on Sunday. She tweeted people were reaching out to her from all over the world. At least one of them confessed to trying to pull off a similar stunt for a hospitalized grandpa.

