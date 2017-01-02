San Diego Twins Arrive Minutes Apart in Separate Years | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

San Diego Twins Arrive Minutes Apart in Separate Years

The twins will always have one unique difference: their birthdays

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, File
    A file photo of a baby's feet.

    San Diego twins born within minutes of each other will always have one unique difference: One was born in the final minutes of 2016, the other in the very first minute of 2017. 

    The twin girls, born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, will share a lot over the years, just not their birthdays — or birth years, the hospital said.

    One girl came into the world at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, while the second was born at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2017, according to the hospital.

    The family declined to give interviews or further information about the unique situation. 

    San Diego Twins Born in Different YearsSan Diego Twins Born in Different YearsFrom the archive: Twins born in a San Diego hospital will forever share different birthdays. NBC 7's Consumer Bob explains. (Published Friday, Jan. 1, 2016)

    Though certainly rare, the situation is not new to San Diego. A similar birth happened last year when two babies, scheduled to be delivered later on in January, were born in different years. 

    The twins – baby girl, Jaelyn, and baby boy, Luis – were born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 and at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, respectively, to mother Maribel Valencia, 22, and her husband, Luis.

    Published at 10:44 PM EST on Jan 1, 2017 | Updated 40 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices