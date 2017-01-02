San Diego Twins Arrive Minutes Apart in Separate Years

San Diego twins born within minutes of each other will always have one unique difference: One was born in the final minutes of 2016, the other in the very first minute of 2017.
The twin girls, born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, will share a lot over the years, just not their birthdays — or birth years, the hospital said.
One girl came into the world at 11:56 p.m. on Dec. 31, while the second was born at 12:00 a.m. on January 1, 2017, according to the hospital.
The family declined to give interviews or further information about the unique situation.
Though certainly rare, the situation is not new to San Diego. A similar birth happened last year when two babies, scheduled to be delivered later on in January, were born in different years.
The twins – baby girl, Jaelyn, and baby boy, Luis – were born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 and at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, respectively, to mother Maribel Valencia, 22, and her husband, Luis.