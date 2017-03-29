Capitol Police fired shots at a driver who tried to ram a police vehicle near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, but the driver was not struck, News4 confirms.

The incident happpened just before 10 a.m. in the area of First and Independence avenues SW, near the United States Botanic Garden.

Shots were fired after the driver drove toward police officers, an official tells NBC News.

The driver is in police custody.

