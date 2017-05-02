Racist Display Targeting Black Sorority Found at American University

A cowardly and despicable act is how the president of American University described the images that started circulating around campus on Monday. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

Bananas were found hanging from strings in the shape of nooses in three places on American University’s campus Monday.

The bananas were marked with the letters "AKA," the abbreviation for Alpha Kappa Alpha, a historically black college sorority, according to a statement released by the Washington, D.C., school.

American University President Neil Kerwin issued a statement to students Monday afternoon condemning the incident, calling it a "crude and racially insensitive act of bigotry."



Photos of the bananas appeared on social media Monday morning, said Fanta Aw, the interim vice president of campus life.

"Know that American University remains committed to principles of diversity, inclusion, common courtesy, and human dignity, and acts of bigotry only strengthen our resolve," Kerwin wrote. "Anyone who does not feel similarly does not belong here."



The racist messages were found at a shuttle bus stop at Letts-Anderson Halls, in front of Mary Graydon Center and near the East Quad Building, said Camille Lepre, assistant vice president of communications, in an email to News4.

Hijab-Clad Fighter Makes Boxing History

Olympic hopeful Amaiya Zafar becomes first boxer to wear a hijab during a USA Boxing sanctioned event. (Published Monday, May 1, 2017)

Kerwin said there will be a campus community meeting on Tuesday, May 2, at 12 p.m. in Kay Chapel to discuss the incident. The President's Council on Diversity and Inclusion will be at the meeting and will also host one-on-one drop-in sessions at 6 p.m. at McDowell Hall.

“These racist, hateful messages have no place in our community. The safety of our students is paramount,” an email sent to students Monday afternoon said.

This is not the first time racial incidents have been reported at the school.

In September 2016, an African-American woman said a banana was thrown at her. Another African-American woman found a rotten banana and obscene drawings on her dorm room door that same month.

The American University Department of Public Safety is investigating and reviewing video from the areas. They will continue to share more information and release photos as they become available.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call 202-885-2527 or visit the AUPD TIPS website.