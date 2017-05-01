A famous set of four brothers who all got into Harvard and Yale, and had offers from a combined 59 colleges, have decided to attend university together in the fall — at Yale, NBC News reported.

The Connecticut Ivy League school offered the four brothers from Liberty Township, Ohio, an "extraordinary" financial aid package, the boys told NBC News exclusively.

"The school treated us like family," Nigel Wade said, and it was an easy decision for him, Nick and Zach. But Aaron Wade felt torn between Yale and Stanford before ultimately deciding to head to the East Coast.

The boys consulted another pair of famous quadruplets who attended Yale, the Crouch quads, who joined in 2010. Aaron said, "Everywhere they went, they definitely found their own niches without the pressure of being quads."



