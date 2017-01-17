In these divisive political times, the American public actually has a pretty unambiguous message for Donald Trump: "Cool it with the tweets."

Nearly seven-in-ten Americans say that Trump's use of Twitter is a bad idea, and only nine percent say they strongly support his use of the 140-character medium to announce policy positions and express his personal point of view, according to an NBC/Wall Street Journal released late Tuesday.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents in the survey said that Trump's tweeting is bad, agreeing with the statement that "in an instant, messages can have unintended major implications without careful review."

Just 26 percent said that his use of Twitter is good, agreeing with the statement that "it allows a president to directly communicate to people immediately."

