At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured when a man opened fire at an open-air concert in Las Vegas from a nearby hotel.

Two Nevada gun shops confirmed to NBC News Monday that they sold firearms to Mandalay Bay shooter Stephen Paddock in the last year and said he passed all required background checks.

It was unknown if the weapons Paddock bought from the gun shops, New Frontier Armory in North Las Vegas and from Guns and Guitars in Mesquite, were used in the casino massacre.

The Las Vegas shooter who killed at least 58 and injured hundreds more had at least 17 guns in hotel room, two officials familiar with investigation told the Associated Press.

Christopher M Sullivan, the general manager of Guns & Guitars, Inc., in Mesquite, Nevada, released a statement confirming Paddock was a customer at his store. Sullivan said "all necessary background checks and procedures were followed, as required by local, state, and federal law."

WH Gives Emotional Speech on Las Vegas, But No Gun Policies

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders nearly broke into tears during a short speech on the heroes that saved some of the victims of Sunday night's shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival, but declined to discuss gun safety policies. "There's a time and place for a political debate," she said. "But now is the time to unite as a country." (Published 5 hours ago)

"He never gave any indication or reason to believe he was unstable or unfit at any time," he said. "We are currently cooperating with the ongoing investigation by local and federal law enforcement in any way we can."