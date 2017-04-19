Large Asteroid Flying by Earth Wednesday

A large asteroid — about 2,000-feet wide — is expected to speed safely by Earth on Wednesday, NBC News reported.
NASA said the space rock will not hit our planet, as it will be at a distance of 1.1 million miles. But that's still remarkably close by astronomical standards.
Approaches this close by an object this big occurs only about once a decade. This specific asteroid, formally called 2014 JO25, hasn't come this close to Earth in at least 400 years.
Though 2014 JO25 won't collide with Earth, the damage would be significant if it did. The blast would likely create an impact crator about 10 kilometers (more than six miles) wide, according to planetary scientist William F. Bottke.
