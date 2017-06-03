90-Year-Old Man Attacked With Cane in NYC: Police

Police are searching for a man who attacked a 90-year-old man with a cane in Inwood. Rana Novini reports.

A 90-year-old man was attacked with a cane as he walked on the sidewalk in Manhattan, police said Saturday.

The victim suffered cuts to his ear and head in the attack late Friday afternoon in Inwood, police said.

Video shows a young man holding a cane and walking down Broadway. When he reaches the elderly man, he kicks the victim's shopping cart and hits him on the side of the head with a cane, police said.

Good Samaritans intervened to stop the attack, police said.

The elderly man was taken to a hospital where he was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police are looking for the attacker. He was described as 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing headphones, a blue baseball cap, a black shirt, a gray long-sleeved shirt, blue pants with checker box print and black sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

