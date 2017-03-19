Thousands of Coloradans Flee Boulder-Area Wildfire

Smoke rises from a wildfire near homes Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Boulder, Colorado. Authorities said the small wildfire burning in the mountains forced people from their homes and is filling the sky with smoke.

A wildfire burned its way through Boulder Country Sunday morning, which officials said forced thousands of Coloradans from their homes, NBC News reported.

A man first reported seeing flames burning on the side of a mountain around 1:30 a.m. (MT), according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Officials then began telling people to leave the area while firefighters battled the blaze.

Eight aircraft were used to fight the fire, dropping buckets of water and fire retardant around the flames' perimeter at 8:30 a.m.

The fire had at one point reached 62 acres, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management estimated. But firefighters had contained about 20 percent of it by the afternoon, at which point there were no reports of injuries or damaged property.