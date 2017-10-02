Las Vegas Police said early Monday they were investigating reports of an active shooting at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Authorities later said that more than 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded. Video showed people fleeing the area. (Published 2 hours ago)

After a gunmen opened fire on a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200 others, performers at the event described the "chaotic" and "heartbreaking" scene.

Bullets rained down as Jason Aldean sang onstage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, forcing performers and concertgoers to flee the area.

Aldean later posted on Instagram that he and his team were safe after the shooting he called "beyond horrific."

'Full Auto Gunfire': Witness Describes Las Vegas Shooting

Witness Brett Herpich describes the moments gunfire erupted on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Singer Jake Owen was also onstage during the shooting, and he spoke to NBC News about the incident he said felt "like a movie."

"You could hear it ringing off the rafters of the stage," he said. "Everyone onstage started running anywhere possible. It was pretty chaotic for sure."

"I ran just like everyone else," Owen added. "There was blood on people. ... It was literally like a movie you feel like you’ve seen before that's not real life... It was pretty chaotic for a pure seven to 10 minutes."

Dramatic Images: At Least 50 Dead in Vegas Concert Shooting



Musician Chris Young was at the festival and said on Twitter that he stayed "on the floor of a trailer behind the stage," calling the shooting "heartbreaking."

Other artists reacted to the shooting as well.





Authorities said the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of nearby Mesquite, is dead. The investigation is ongoing.

