Rep. Scalise and Other Shooting Victim Out of ICU

The congressman who was shot and wounded at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, last week has been moved out of an intensive care unit, a source tells NBC News.

Lobbyist Matt Mika also has been moved out of intensive care, George Washington University Hospital said in an update Friday. He has been upgraded to good condition.

Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth paid Mika a visit on Thursday. A photo shows Mika smiling and holding up a Werth jersey, with Werth at his hospital bed.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is now listed in fair condition and continues to make good progress.

Mechanic Spoke With GOP Gunman a Day Before Attack

U2 lead singer Bono met with members of Scalise's staff Wednesday and signed a card wishing the congressman a speedy recovery.



Mika is expected to make a full recovery, his family said in a statement last week. Mika is a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and had previously served as an aide to U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Michigan.