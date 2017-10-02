These Are the Deadliest US Mass Shootings

The shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas is one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history. At least 50 people were killed and 400 transported to hospitals, according to authorities. That would make it the deadliest in modern American history. Here is a list of some of the other worst mass shootings in recent years:

50 Killed - Las Vegas, Nevada (Oct. 1, 2017) - A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas strip casino fired down on a country music festival below, killing at least 50 people, according to authorities. Four-hundred people were transported to hospitals. The suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock, died at the scene.

49 Killed - Orlando, Florida (June 12, 2016) - Forty-nine people were killed and 53 wounded in a shooting at the Pulse nightclub. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed after taking hostages.

32 Killed - Blacksburg, Virginia (April 16, 2007) - Thirty-two people were killed and 17 wounded in a shooting on the Virginia Tech campus by gunman Seung-Hui Cho, who also fatally shot himself.

27 Killed - Killeen Texas (Oct. 16, 1991) - Twenty-three people were killed and 20 injured when George Hennard crashed his pickup into Luby's Cafeteria then opened fire on customers before fatally shooting himself.

26 Killed - Newtown, Connecticut (Dec. 14, 2012) - Twenty-six people, including 20 children, were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Gunman Adam Lanza killed his mother before the shooting and later fatally shot himself.

21 Killed - San Ysidro (July 18, 1984) - Twenty-one people were killed at a San Diego McDonald's and 19 injured. James Huberty was killed by police.

14 Killed - San Bernardino, California (Dec. 2, 2015) - Fourteen people were killed and 22 wounded at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees. Husband-and-wife suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunfight with police.

14 Killed - Edmond, Oklahoma (Aug. 20, 1986) - Postal worker Patrick Sherrill killed 14 co-workers and wounded six others before fatally shooting himself.

14 Killed - Austin, Texas (Aug. 1, 1966) - Thirteen people killed and more than 30 wounded when student Charles Whitman opened fire from the 28th floor of the University of Texas campus tower then was killed by police.

13 Killed - Fort Hood, Texas (Nov. 9, 2009) - Thirteen people were killed and more than 30 wounded by Maj. Nidal Hasan, and Army psychiatrist. Hasan was sentenced to death.

13 Killed - Binghamton, New York (April 3, 2009) - Thirteen people killed and four wounded at a citizenship class by gunman Jiverly Antares Wong, who then killed himself.

13 Killed - Littleton, Colorado (April 20, 1999) - Twelve students and one teacher were killed and 20 wounded at Columbine High School. Attackers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold killed themselves.

12 Killed - Aurora, Colorado (July 20, 2012) - Twelve people were killed and 70 wounded at a movie theater during a midnight showing of "The Dark Knight Rises." Gunman James Holmes, arrested outside the theater, had booby-trapped his home with explosives. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

12 Killed - Washington, D.C., (Sept. 16, 2013) — Twelve people were killed and eight injured at the Washington Navy Yard. Gunman Aaron Alexis, of Texas, was killed.

9 Killed - Charleston, South Carolina, (June 18, 2015) — Nine people were killed at a prayer meeting at historic African-American church Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Gunman Dylann Roof, a white supremacist, has been sentenced to death.