A woman grabbed a young girl who was standing next to her mother at a NJ Transit station and then threw her on the railroad tracks as a train approached in Burlington, New Jersey, according to police.

On Friday around 8:30 p.m., a Burlington Police officer was stopped by a NJ Transit Bus driver who reported a woman involved in suspicious activity on High and Broad streets. When police arrived in the area they spotted the woman, later identified as Autumn Matacchiera, 20 , of Hainesport, New Jersey, on the NJ Transit Light Rail Platform at the Burlington Town Station.

As the officers approached her on the platform ramp, Matacchiera allegedly grabbed an unsuspecting 5-year-old girl who was standing next to her mother and threw her onto the railroad tracks as a train approached. Police say Matacchiera did not know the girl or her family.

Officers quickly jumped in front of the train and signaled for it to stop while the mother’s boyfriend grabbed the girl and brought her to safety. Matacchiera was then arrested and taken into custody.

The young girl was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Burlington County and treated for a facial laceration and bruising. She was later released.

Matacchiera is charged with attempted murder. She was taken to the Lourdes Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation and is currently in police custody.