A 50-year-old woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway in Wilmington, police said.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday when a woman was seen walking on the roadway near Kirkwood Highway and Farrand Drive.

She was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck, which did not stop after the collision, police said.

The incident is still under investigation. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.