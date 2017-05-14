Woman Charged in Connection with Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Authorities say a 48-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a motorcycle crash that left a man dead.

New Castle County Police say Pamela Sniecinski has been charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree, driving a vehicle under the influence and driving without a motorcycle license.

Officials say William Bradley IV died in March after the motorcycle he and Sniecinski were riding struck a car. Officials say that before the crash, a witness saw Sniecinski in the front seat with Bradley behind her and both had their hands on the handle bars.

Police say Sniecinski has been released on $10,550 bond. A number listed for Sniecinski did not work and it wasn't immediately clear Saturday whether she has an attorney.