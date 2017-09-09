WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers. A witness recorded as a Good Samaritan tried to rescue a driver who crashed into the Christina River in Wilmington, Delaware Saturday afternoon. The Good Samaritan's family screamed as the vehicle sank into the river. The Good Samaritan managed to escape. The driver was later pronounced dead after being pulled out of the water.

The unidentified, 42-year-old driver exited the riverwalk boardwalk and crashed into the water near the 600 block of S. Madison Street in Wilmington, Delaware around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Michael PJ, who did not want to reveal his full name, told NBC10 he was eating with his friend at the Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant nearby when they heard the vehicle crash into the river near the waterfront.

Michael and his friend walked over and saw the vehicle partially submerged and slowly descending into the water between the dock and pier area.

“We went over there and it was still wedged in between,” Michael said.

A Good Samaritan who was with his wife and daughter jumped in and attempted to rescue the driver who was unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to Michael.

“He unbuckled him but couldn’t get to him,” he said.

Michael recorded as the vehicle began to sink into the water and the passenger door slammed shut, trapping both the unconscious driver and the Good Samaritan inside. The rescuer’s wife and daughter scream in the video as the vehicle continues to sink. The video shows the Good Samaritan escaping from the vehicle however and getting out of the water as the vehicle becomes fully submerged.

Officials told NBC10 responding officers with the Wilmington Police Marine Boat, Wilmington Fire Department and Delaware State Police Dive Team removed the driver from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by New Castle County Paramedics.



Investigators have not yet revealed his identity or an exact cause of death though they don't suspect any foul play was involved. Michael told NBC10 the body was pulled out about an hour after the vehicle crashed into the water. Police have not confirmed this however.

