What Is Coptic Christianity?

Members of the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Norristown reacted to the deadly bombings in Egypt. NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the details.

The Egyptian cities of Alexandria and Tanta are reeling after Islamic State suicide bombers killed 45 people attending Palm Sunday services.

Those killed were Coptic Christians, an ancient sect established by St. Mark the Apostle thousands of years ago. Easter is their most sacred holiday.

The Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria is the largest Christian church in Egypt, Northeast Africa and the Middle East, yet many outside the region are unfamiliar with this community. Below is a primer on the Coptic Church: