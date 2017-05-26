This Dec. 11, 2016, file photo shows Egyptian security forces standing guard outside St. Mark Cathedral in central Cairo, Egypt's main Coptic Christian cathedral. Officials said Friday at least 24 people were killed and 27 wounded in an attack by gunmen on a bus carrying Coptic Christians south of Cairo.

Gunmen opened fire on a bus headed for a monastery carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt south of Cairo Friday, authorities said.



At least 24 people were killed and 27 wounded, a spokesman for Egypt's health ministry told NBC News. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Christians make up about 10 percent of the population of Muslim-majority Egypt, and the discrimination they have long been subjected to has recently turned violent, including deadly bombings on Palm Sunday.

Experts told NBC News in April that the anti-Christian violence was "the worst it has ever been."