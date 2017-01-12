A Vineland resident overcame an attacker who had broken into his home Tuesday night even after he was stabbed twice, police said.

Nico Gonzalez, 26, told NBC10 he was in his home when he saw the suspect, identified by police as Ramon Nieves, at the front door of the house about 6 p.m.

"We started scuffling and we ended up back outside," Gonzalez said. "We both kind of tumbled down the steps.

He said he then pinned the alleged intruder down and yelled to his wife.

"'Call the cops! Call the cops!,'" Gonzalez recalled yelling.

The man's father-in-law arrived and helped hold down Nieves until police arrived minutes later. It was then that Gonzalez noticed his injuries.

"I didn't feel anything until after I let him go and after all my adrenaline was starting to pump down, that's when I started to feel all my injuries," he said.

Nieves was arrested and Gonzalez was treated at a nearby hospital and released.