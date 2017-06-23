Larry Bostic is accused of spying on his underage employees.

Police in South Jersey charged an ice cream shop owner with putting cameras in an employee changing room and spying on underage girls.

Vineland police officers raided Cool Breeze Ice Cream Parlor on W Landis Avenue on Thursday after receiving information Monday that owner Larry Bostic could be “inappropriately video monitoring his employees while they were in the changing room,” police said in a news release.

Detectives interviewed various employees before serving a search warrant on the Cool Breeze on Thursday. During that search, investigators found a small camera “surreptitiously placed inside the employee changing room,” police said.

The camera was linked to a monitor in Bostic’s locked office, police said.

Police identified all the victims as juvenile females.

Bostic, 65, was charged with five counts each of child endangerment and invasion of privacy and sent to Cumberland County Jail. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could comment on the case.

Police asked anyone who believes they could also be a victim to contact the Vineland Police Department Detective Bureau at 856-691-4111, ext. 4181.