Sorry, little girl, not this year in North Coventry, Chester County.

One of the Easter holiday's most kid-friendly festivities, the egg hunt, has been canceled in one Chester County town for an unusual reason: unruly crowds.

The annual Easter egg hunt at Norco Fire Company in the South Pottstown section of North Coventry won't be held this year, officials announced in a Facebook post.

It's apparently because of recent showings at prior hunts. No details about exactly what type of behavior erupted at previous hunts were given, but the fire company hopes it will one day be able to hold another egg hunt.

A message left at the station was not returned Thursday.