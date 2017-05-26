Two Philadelphia Police Officers Struck By Vehicle in Wissinoming

Two Philadelphia Police officers responding to reports of shots fired were struck by a vehicle Friday, according to police.

The officers were responding to the 6200 block of Torresdale Avenue when they were struck.

Officers Struck Along Torresdale Avenue

Both officers could be seen on stretchers and put into ambulances as SkyForce10 hovered above.

There was no word on the extent of the officers' injuries, but were not considered life-threatening. One was complaining of pain to the left side

The officers were taken to Aria Torresdale Hospital.

