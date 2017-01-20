Two Dead in Chester City Fire

Two people died in a house fire in Chester City, Delaware County, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Two people died in a house fire Friday in Chester City, Delaware County, according to witnesses and police.

The victims are adult men, family told NBC10 at the scene shortly after the late morning blaze was put under control by firefighters.

The fire took place in a home in the 1000 block of Morton Avenue. A cause was not immediately known, and the county District Attorney's office is investigating.

