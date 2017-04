A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Tullytown Borough Saturday night.

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Tullytown Borough, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

The victim was walking in the area of Levittown Parkway near Route 13 South around 8 p.m. when he or she was hit by the vehicle. The victim died from his or her injuries.

Officials say the driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene. They continue to investigate the accident.