Police in Tredyffrin Township have handled reports of 61 cars being broken into over the past eight weeks. Officers say just two of those cars were locked. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

Police are investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County within the last eight weeks. The break-ins occurred on the following days at the following locations:

March 16-17: Four break-ins in the Strafford section of Tredyffrin Township

April 1-2: Two break-ins in the Berwyn section of the township

April 7-8: Three break-ins occurred on Thomas Road

April 27-28: Ten break-ins occurred in the Valley Forge Estates section of Wayne that borders the Valley Forge National Park

April 30-May 1: One break-in reported in the VF Estates section on Gen. Scott Road

May 2-May 3: Two break-ins reported on Prussian Lane

May 12-May 13: Three reported break-ins on Coldstream Drive

May 19-May 20: Sixteen reported break-ins in the Valley Forges Estates section of Tredyffrin Township on Von Steuben, Prussian, Anthony Wayne, Thomas, Brookmead and Sullivan roads



Investigators say only 2 of the 61 vehicles that were broken into were locked and entered by force. They estimated total loss, not including damage from two broken windows, to be approximately $2,500. They also say during most of the thefts, money was visible inside the vehicles. During some of the thefts, sunglasses, brief cases, checkbooks and wallets were stolen.

If you have any information on the thefts, please email Sgt. Todd Bereda or Detective Daniel McFadden at tbereda@tredyffrin.org or dmcfadden@tredyffrin.org.

