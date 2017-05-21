Three Dead, One Injured After Blaze in Philadelphia Row Home

Three people have died in a row home fire in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood. NBC10 has details and is if following the story.

Three people died after a fire broke out inside a two-story row home in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.

Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the scene it the 5400 block of Diamond Street just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Heavy flames were reported at the back of the home located in the middle of the block.

The fire was put under control around 5:20 a.m. Sunday.

Three people were confirmed dead and one person is at Lankenau Hospital with injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates as elements may change.

