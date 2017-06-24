Thousands Lose Power After Storms Roar Through New Jersey

Storms are rolling through quickly, as we start to dry up for the end of the weekend with temperatures rising into the high 80's. Plus, our 10 day on 10.

NBC10 First Alert Weather: After Passing Storms the Weather Dries Up

Thousands of homes and businesses were without power after severe thunderstorms roared through New Jersey.

The storms that moved through the region early Saturday included heavy rains and strong, gusty winds. But no major damage was reported.

Nearly 1,500 utility customers were still without power late Saturday afternoon.

JCP&L said less than 600 customers still had no service. PSE&G _ the state's largest utility _ said slightly more than 800 customers were without power, and Atlantic City Electric reported less than 50 customers had no service.

Officials say most customers should have their service restored by Saturday night.

Summer Storm Rips Through Region