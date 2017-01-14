Gunman Kills Father of 2 Who Was on His Way to Work

NBC10 obtained surveillance video of a gunman killing a father of two who was on his way to work and critically injuring the victim's coworker. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Gunman Kills Father of 2 on His Way to Work

Friends and family are mourning a father of two who was gunned down while waiting to be picked up for work Friday night in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

Khayyan Fruster, 28, was outside his home on the 6600 block of Hegerman Street Friday around 8:15 p.m. Fruster worked at A Bob’s Towing and was waiting for his coworker, a 48-year-old man, to pick him up.

NBC10 obtained surveillance video showing an unidentified gunman walking toward Fruster as he entered his coworker's tow truck. The gunman opened fire and then fled the scene.

Fruster was struck in the head and his coworker was shot several times. The coworker managed to make it up to the front steps of Fruster's home. His moans alerted Fruster's family members who were inside. Neighbors, including Harvey King, ran outside and called 911.

"First thought was to try to help this guy," King said. "But he was already gone."

Police took Fruster to Hahnemann Hospital where he died from his injury at 10:26 p.m. Fruster’s coworker was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Photo credit: Family Photo

Fruster had two children, ages 8 and 11. He worked at A Bob’s Towing for more than four years and was preparing to buy his own home prior to his death, according to his friends.

"I'm becoming a future officer of the Philadelphia Police Department," said Khayyan's best friend Job Henri. "That's one thing Khayyan wanted to do with himself. He wanted to protect and serve."

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Police continue to investigate.

"Khayyan had no enemies," said Frankie Brown, a family friend. "He goes to work. He comes home."

Brown had a message for the gunman.

"I don't know how you sleep or how you're going to be able to sleep," he said. "You took away something special. Something precious from all of us."