A driver was arrested after he struck and killed an elderly man in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, according to police.



Police say the unidentified driver crashed his vehicle into several parked cars along the 6500 block of Torresdale Avenue at 4:23 p.m. Sunday. He then struck a 73-year-old man who was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash though police have not yet revealed the specific charges against him.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.